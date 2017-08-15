Philippines Q2 agriculture output up 6.2 pct y/y

MANILA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The Philippines' agricultural output rose 6.18 percent in the second quarter compared with a year ago, outpacing growth in the first quarter, as good weather helped boost crop harvests, including rice and corn, the statistics agency said on Tuesday.

Crop output, accounting for half of total production, grew 11.72 percent, with paddy rice also up 11.72 percent to 4.15 million tonnes. Poultry output was up 8.36 percent, helping to offset declines in livestock and fisheries, where output fell 1.38 percent and 2.93 percent respectively.

Agriculture accounted for about a tenth of the overall domestic output in recent quarters. The government will release the second-quarter GDP data on Thursday.