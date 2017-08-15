FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
Philippines Q2 agriculture output up 6.2 pct y/y
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Japanese shoppers open their wallets, raising hopes for revival
japan
Japanese shoppers open their wallets, raising hopes for revival
How many more deals can Netflix pull off?
Reuters TV
How many more deals can Netflix pull off?
Understanding Kim Jong Un’s nuclear game plan
Commentary
Understanding Kim Jong Un’s nuclear game plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 15, 2017 / 1:21 AM / an hour ago

Philippines Q2 agriculture output up 6.2 pct y/y

1 Min Read

MANILA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The Philippines' agricultural output rose 6.18 percent in the second quarter compared with a year ago, outpacing growth in the first quarter, as good weather helped boost crop harvests, including rice and corn, the statistics agency said on Tuesday.

Crop output, accounting for half of total production, grew 11.72 percent, with paddy rice also up 11.72 percent to 4.15 million tonnes. Poultry output was up 8.36 percent, helping to offset declines in livestock and fisheries, where output fell 1.38 percent and 2.93 percent respectively.

Agriculture accounted for about a tenth of the overall domestic output in recent quarters. The government will release the second-quarter GDP data on Thursday.

Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Richard Pullin

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.