Philippines Q1 agricultural output rises 1.47 pct y/y

MANILA, May 8 (Reuters) - The Philippines’ agricultural production rose 1.47 percent in the first quarter of 2018 from a year earlier, driven by gains in crop, livestock and poultry sectors, the statistics agency said on Tuesday ahead of the release of GDP data on May 10.

That marks the fifth straight quarter of increased output in agriculture, although the percentage gain was the smallest of those five periods, data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed.

Crop output, accounting for 54 percent of total agricultural production, grew 1.8 percent, with the paddy rice harvest up 4.6 percent. Livestock was up 2.1 percent and poultry climbed 5.2 percent, but fisheries output contracted 4.6 percent.

Agricultural output has accounted for about a tenth of gross domestic product in recent quarters.