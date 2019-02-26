Philippines' 5-year retail bonds coupon rate set at 6.25 pct

MANILA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Following are the results of the Philippine Bureau of Treasury’s auction of 5-year retail treasury bonds on Tuesday.

* Bureau of the Treasury sets coupon rate at 6.25 pct

* Bureau of the Treasury awards 113.772 bln pesos ($2.19 bln) in retail T-bonds at average rate of 6.134 pct

* Tenders total 121.807 bln pesos

* Public offer of retail T-bond runs from Feb. 26-March 8

* Details on Bureau of the Treasury website: www.treasury.gov.ph ($1 = 52.0100 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)