Philippines to post wider c/a deficits in 2018, 2019 - c.bank

MANILA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Philippines’ current account deficit is not going to spiral out of control, the central bank said on Friday, even as it forecast the gap will widen further in 2018 and 2019.

This year’s current account deficit is expected to reach $6.4 billion, or 1.9 percent of gross domestic product, the central bank said, more than double its earlier forecast, and higher than the previous year’s $2.2 billion gap.

The deficit is expected to balloon to $8.4 billion in 2019, or 2.3 percent of GDP.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Assistant Governor Francisco Dakila said the current account deficit “is not seen widening to unsustainable levels” with imports expected to moderate on the back of easing fuel prices.

The Philippines has been posting large trade gaps since last year, widening its current account deficit and adding pressure on the peso, which has lost 5.3 percent to the U.S. dollar so far this year.

It clocked its largest trade deficit on record in October, driven by double-digit increases in imports of intermediate, capital goods and consumer goods, which the central bank said point to strong domestic activity.

The current account deficit should be covered by receipts from the business process outsourcing sector, remittances from Filipinos working and living abroad and strong foreign direct investments, Dakila said.

The central bank also revised higher this year’s balance of payments deficit estimate, which it said should reach $5.5 billion, up sharply from its previous forecast of $1.5 billion, before narrowing to $3.5 billion in 2019. (Reporting by Karen Lema Editing by Jacqueline Wong)