Philippine cbank revises 2021 c/a surplus forecast higher

MANILA, March 18 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank on Thursday revised its current account surplus projection for this year to $9.1 billion, or 2.3% of GDP, up from a December forecast of $6.1 billion, or 1.5% of GDP.

It expects a current-account surplus of $5.2 billion, or 1.2% of gross domestic product, for next year, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said in a statement.