Philippine c.bank ready to take immediate measures as it monitors broader-based inflation

MANILA, April 6 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank’s monetary stance remains appropriate as it remains watchful for any signs of inflation becoming broader based, its governor said on Tuesday.

While timely implementation of non-monetary interventions is crucial in lessening the impact of supply side pressures, the central bank is prepared to take immediate measures as appropriate, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno told reporters.

Inflation slowed to an annual rate of 4.5% in March, within the central bank’s projected range of 4.2%-5.0%, versus 4.7% in February. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty)