May 27, 2020 / 2:19 AM / Updated an hour ago

Philippine c.bank sees record $94 bln foreign exchange reserves by end-2020

MANILA, May 27 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank expects the country’s foreign exchange reserves to hit a record $94 billion by end of 2020, its governor said on Wednesday.

Remittances from millions of Filipinos living and working overseas could still grow from last year’s $30 billion, but at a slower pace, that should help keep the peso stable, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno said in an online forum. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Karen Lema; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

