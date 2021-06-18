Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Philippine c.bank sees wider current account surpluses in 2021,2022

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, June 18 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank on Friday revised its current account surplus projection for this year to $10 billion, or 2.5% of gross domestic product, wider than its previous forecast of $9.1 billion, or 2.3% of GDP.

For next year, the current-account surplus is expected to reach $6.7 billion, or 1.5% of GDP, also wider than the earlier estimate of $5.2 billion, or 1.2% of gross domestic product, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said in a briefing. (Reporting by Karen Lema Editing by Ed Davies)

