Philippine c.bank to remain supportive of growth until recovery underway

MANILA, July 15 (Reuters) - The Philippines central bank’s monetary policy will remain supportive of the economy until the recovery is “firmly underway”, its governor said on Thursday.
Governor Benjamin Diokno said the central bank’s decision to unwind monetary stimulus will be guided by the domestic inflation outlook, with indications as of now that the pace of price increases will remain manageable. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Ed Davies)
