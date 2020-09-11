Philippines to reopen economy further by Q4, worst over - c.bank

MANILA, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The Philippine economy “will be more open” in the last quarter of the year, the central bank governor said on Friday, suggesting quarantine restrictions would be eased further to allow for more business activity.

“I truly believe the worst is behind us,” Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno said in a phone message sent to reporters, responding to the findings of an independent pollster that showed 40% of Filipinos believe the economy will worsen in the next 12 months.

Diokno has previously said he expected the economy to recover gradually after it fell into a recession for the first time in 29 years with a record slump in the second quarter, as strict coronavirus containment measures hit businesses and consumers. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Karen Lema Editing by Ed Davies)