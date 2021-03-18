UPDATE 1-Philippine cbank revises 2021 c/a surplus forecast higher

* C/A surplus seen at $9.1 bln in 2021, $5.2 bln in 2022

* FX reserves seen at $114 bln by end-2021, $117 bln by end-2022 (Adds details, other forecasts)

MANILA, March 18 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank on Thursday revised its current account surplus projection for this year to $9.1 billion, or 2.3% of GDP, up from a December forecast of $6.1 billion, or 1.5% of GDP.

It expects a current-account surplus of $5.2 billion, or 1.2% of gross domestic product, for next year, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said in a statement.

The country’s 2021 external position is looking up, BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno told reporters, citing improving growth of both exports and imports.

The current account yielded a surplus of $13 billion last year, equivalent to 3.6% of GDP, preliminary BSP data showed.

The BSP revised its exports growth forecast this year to 8% from 5% in December, and expects imports to grow 12% versus a previous projection of 8%.

It expects the gross international reserves to pick up to $114 billion by end-2021, from end-2020 level of $110.1 billion, and further to $117 billion by end-2022.

The balance of payments is projected to yield a surplus of $6.2 billion this year, or 1.6% of GDP, higher than the December forecast of $3.3 billion, or 0.8% of GDP.

It projects a BOP surplus of $3.8 billion, or 0.9% of GDP, for next year. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Karen Lema Editing by Ed Davies, Martin Petty)