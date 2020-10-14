UPDATE 1-Philippines cbank revises 2020 c/a forecast to $6 bln surplus

* Current account outlook revised on narrower trade gap

* Forecasts for 2020 BOP surplus, forex reserves higher

* Cbank warns uncertainty remains over pandemic’s impact (Adds other projections, comments from statement)

MANILA, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank said on Wednesday it has revised the 2020 balance of payment projections, with the current account now expected to yield a $6 billion surplus, taking into account the gradual recovery of a pandemic-ravaged economy.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) revised its current account projection to a surplus equivalent to 1.6% of gross domestic product, from a May forecast of a $1.9 billion deficit, or 0.5% of GDP, to reflect an expected narrower trade gap.

It expects a current account surplus of $3.1 billion for next year, or 0.8% of GDP.

In a statement, the BSP said it now expects a BOP surplus of $8.1 billion this year, or 2.2% of GDP, significantly higher than the May projection of $0.6 billion, or 0.2% of GDP.

It sees a BOP surplus of $3.4 billion, or 0.9% of GDP, for next year.

The Southeast Asian country’s gross international reserves are expected to reach $100 billion by end-2020, higher than the May forecast of $90 billion, and rise to $102 billion next year.

Exports are still projected to contract 16% this year, but will likely recover in 2021 with a 5% growth rate, the BSP said.

However, imports are seen declining 20% this year, steeper than the previous forecast of an 18% drop, before rising 8% next year, it said.

Despite the improved BOP outlook, however, the BSP warned that uncertainty remains over the duration, direction and extent of the pandemic’s impact on the economy.