Asian Currency News

Philippines Q1 GDP contracts 4.2% yr/yr, more than expected

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, May 11 (Reuters) - The Philippine economy shrank by more than expected in the first quarter of 2021, official data showed on Tuesday, as prolonged pandemic-induced lockdowns kept domestic demand sluggish.

The gross domestic product fell 4.2% in the March quarter from a year earlier, the statistics agency said.

Economists in a Reuters poll had expected the economy to contract 3.0% after falling 8.3% year-on-year in the previous quarter. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales, Karen Lema and Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

