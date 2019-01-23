Market News
January 23, 2019

Philippines revises down Q3 GDP growth to 6.0 pct

MANILA, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The Philippine economy grew 6.0 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, down slightly from the previously announced 6.1 percent, the statistics agency said on Wednesday.

The downward revision was due to changes in the growth performance of a number of sectors including manufacturing, trade and repair of motor vehicles, and financial intermediation.

Official fourth-quarter growth data, which will be released on Jan. 24, is expected to show the economy expanded 6.2 percent from a year earlier.

Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Kim Coghill

