Philippines inflation slows to 4.5% y/y in March

MANILA, April 6 (Reuters) - Philippine inflation slowed to an annual rate of 4.5% in March versus 4.7% in February, easing for the first time in six months, due to a slower increase in prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, data showed on Tuesday.

The headline figure came in below the median forecast of 4.8% in a Reuters’ poll and within the central bank’s projected range of 4.2%-5.0% for the month. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Himani Sarkar)