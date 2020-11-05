Philippines October inflation at +2.5% yr/yr

MANILA, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Philippine annual inflation accelerated to 2.5% in October, the highest in three months, from 2.3% in the prior month, driven by the heavily-weighted food and non-alcoholic beverages index, the statistics agency said on Thursday.

The headline number was above the 2.3% median forecast in a Reuters’ poll, but within the Philippine central bank’s projected range of 1.9% to 2.7% for the month.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and fuel prices, slowed to 3.0% from 3.2% in September.