Asian Currency News

Philippines October inflation at +2.5% yr/yr

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Philippine annual inflation accelerated to 2.5% in October, the highest in three months, from 2.3% in the prior month, driven by the heavily-weighted food and non-alcoholic beverages index, the statistics agency said on Thursday.

The headline number was above the 2.3% median forecast in a Reuters’ poll, but within the Philippine central bank’s projected range of 1.9% to 2.7% for the month.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and fuel prices, slowed to 3.0% from 3.2% in September.

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz Editing by Ed Davies

