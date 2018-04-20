UPDATE 1-Philippine central bank says policy actions appropriate

(Adds more quotes from central bank governor, background)

MANILA, April 20 (Reuters) - Philippine Central Bank Governor Nestor Espenilla said on Friday the monetary authority is satisfied with its current policy actions despite a weaker currency, rising inflation and falling stocks.

“In my view, the sum of BSP (Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas) actions remains appropriate for the situation,” Espenilla told reporters in a text message.

Espenilla said the central bank’s term deposit facilities, which allows it to mop up liquidity, “have been moving in the right direction as guided and enabled by our open market operations”.

“This is having the desired effect on other market rates that in turn help regulate the economy and control inflation. The signal can be further reinforced by other BSP actions as deemed necessary by developments.”

Worries over rising inflation fuelled heavy foreign selling on Manila’s stock market on Thursday, pulling the index down more than 3 percent at one stage to a one-year low.

The key index regained some lost ground on Friday, rising 1.3 percent as of 0243 GMT.

Espenilla said earlier this month that the central bank would review the need for a measured policy response after inflation quickened in March to its fastest in five years.

While the central bank has recognised that inflation expectations have started to rise, it kept interest rates steady at its last policy meeting in March.

Espenilla said then that the economy, one of Asia’s fastest growing, was strong enough to “absorb some policy tightening if warranted”, his strongest signal yet that a rate hike could be on the cards.

Some economists say the central bank may hike interest rates for the first time in more than three years when policymakers meet next on May 10.

The Philippine peso is Asia’s worst performing currency having lost more than 4 percent against the U.S. dollar this year, pressured by a widening trade deficit.