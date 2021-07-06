UPDATE 1-Philippine inflation eases to six-month low in June

(Adds details, comments)

* Headline CPI +4.1% y/y vs +4.5% in May

* Core inflation 3.0% y/y vs 3.3% in May

* Cbank says inflation risks ‘broadly balanced’

MANILA, July 6 (Reuters) - Philippine inflation dropped to the lowest level in six months in June, providing the central bank more leeway to maintain an accommodative monetary policy to support an economy struggling to throw off the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Consumer Price Index rose 4.1% from a year earlier, down from 4.5% in May, driven mainly by easing price pressure in the transport index, the Philippine Statistics Authority said on Tuesday.

The inflation number came in below the median forecast of 4.3% in a Reuters poll and was near the low end of the central bank’s projected range of 3.9%-4.7% for the month.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and fuel prices, was 3.0% versus 3.3% in May.

Inflation averaged 4.4% in the first half of the year, above the central bank’s target band of 2%-4% for 2021.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Benjamin Diokno said risks to the inflation outlook remained “broadly balanced”, citing higher commodity prices and a global recovery that could offset weak domestic demand due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The BSP, which reviews its monetary policy settings every six weeks, will hold its next policy meeting on Aug. 12.

It has kept its benchmark interest rate at a record low of 2.0% since November last year in a bid to revitalise the pandemic-hit economy.

In its latest policy statement, the BSP reiterated it would maintain support for the economy for as long as necessary, which signalled that the key rate could remain steady for the rest of the year, according to some economists.

“An accommodative monetary policy would still do more of the heavy lifting for the economy amid lack of funds for any additional economic stimulus,” said Michael Ricafort, an economist at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp in Manila. (Reporting by Karen Lema and Enrico Dela Cruz Editing by Ed Davies)