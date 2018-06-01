Philippines' April M3 growth slows, bank lending accelerates

MANILA, June 1 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank on Friday released preliminary data for April domestic liquidity and bank lending. Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov M3 (pct change y/y) 14.2 14.4 13.5 12.8 11.9 14.0 Bank lending (pct change y/y) Total loans net of reverse 19.9 18.5 19.5 19.0 19.4 19.2 repurchase (RRP) deals Total loans with RRP 19.9 18.8 17.6 18.4 18.4 18.3 Seasonally adjusted data Total loans net of RRP 2.2 1.0 1.8 1.3 0.7 1.2 Total loans with RRP 1.2 1.9 1.1 1.3 0.7 1.9 NOTE: Growth in loans net of RRP deals in March was revised - The overall pace of growth in domestic liquidity remains broadly in line with the central bank's prevailing outlook for inflation and economic activity, it said in a statement. - Production loans, comprising 88.5 percent of the combined loan portfolio of universal and commercial banks, grew 19.6 percent in April from a year earlier, faster than the revised 18.2 percent rise in March. - Consumer loans grew at a slower pace of 19.0 percent, compared with the revised 19.8 percent rise in March. (Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)