June 1, 2018 / 4:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

Philippines' April M3 growth slows, bank lending accelerates

    MANILA, June 1 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank on
Friday released preliminary data for April domestic liquidity
and bank lending.
    
    
                               Apr   Mar   Feb   Jan   Dec   Nov
 M3 (pct change y/y)          14.2  14.4  13.5  12.8  11.9  14.0
 Bank lending                                                   
 (pct change y/y)                                               
 Total loans net of reverse   19.9  18.5  19.5  19.0  19.4  19.2
 repurchase (RRP) deals                                         
 Total loans with RRP         19.9  18.8  17.6  18.4  18.4  18.3
 Seasonally adjusted data                                       
 Total loans net of RRP        2.2   1.0   1.8   1.3   0.7   1.2
 Total loans with RRP          1.2   1.9   1.1   1.3   0.7   1.9
 NOTE: Growth in loans net of RRP deals in March was revised
    
    - The overall pace of growth in domestic liquidity remains
broadly in line with the central bank's prevailing outlook for
inflation and economic activity, it said in a statement.
    - Production loans, comprising 88.5 percent of the combined
loan portfolio of universal and commercial banks, grew 19.6
percent in April from a year earlier, faster than the revised
18.2 percent rise in March.
    - Consumer loans grew at a slower pace of 19.0 percent,
compared with the revised 19.8 percent rise in March.

 (Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
