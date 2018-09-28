FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2018 / 6:49 AM / Updated an hour ago

Philippines' August M3, bank lending growth slow

2 Min Read

    MANILA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank on
Friday released preliminary data for August domestic liquidity
and bank lending.
        
                               Aug  July  June   May   Apr   Mar
 M3 (pct change y/y)          10.4  11.0  11.8  14.3  14.2  14.4
 Bank lending                                                   
 (pct change y/y)                                               
 Total loans net of reverse   18.9  19.6  19.1  19.3  19.9  18.5
 repurchase (RRP) deals                                         
 Total loans with RRP         18.4  18.7  17.7  17.7  19.9  18.8
 Seasonally adjusted data                                       
 Total loans net of RRP        1.2   1.9   1.3   1.2   2.2   1.0
 Total loans with RRP          0.6   2.4   1.5   1.2   1.2   1.9
   
    - The overall pace of growth in domestic liquidity remains
broadly in line with the central bank's prevailing outlook for
inflation and economic activity, it said in a statement.
    - Production loans, comprising 88.6 percent of the combined
loan portfolio of universal and commercial banks, grew 19.1
percent in August from a year earlier, slower than the 19.7
percent rise in July.
    - Consumer loans grew at a slower pace of 15.8 percent,
compared with the 16.9 percent rise in March.

 (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Sunil Nair)
