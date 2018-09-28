Philippines' August M3, bank lending growth slow

MANILA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank on Friday released preliminary data for August domestic liquidity and bank lending. Aug July June May Apr Mar M3 (pct change y/y) 10.4 11.0 11.8 14.3 14.2 14.4 Bank lending (pct change y/y) Total loans net of reverse 18.9 19.6 19.1 19.3 19.9 18.5 repurchase (RRP) deals Total loans with RRP 18.4 18.7 17.7 17.7 19.9 18.8 Seasonally adjusted data Total loans net of RRP 1.2 1.9 1.3 1.2 2.2 1.0 Total loans with RRP 0.6 2.4 1.5 1.2 1.2 1.9 - The overall pace of growth in domestic liquidity remains broadly in line with the central bank's prevailing outlook for inflation and economic activity, it said in a statement. - Production loans, comprising 88.6 percent of the combined loan portfolio of universal and commercial banks, grew 19.1 percent in August from a year earlier, slower than the 19.7 percent rise in July. - Consumer loans grew at a slower pace of 15.8 percent, compared with the 16.9 percent rise in March. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Sunil Nair)