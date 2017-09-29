Philippines' M3, bank lending growth quicken in August

MANILA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank on Friday released preliminary data for August domestic liquidity (M3) and bank lending. M3 (pct change yr/yr) Aug Jul Jun May Apr 15.4 13.5 13.3 11.3 11.2 Bank lending (pct change yr/yr) Total loans net of reverse 20.4 19.7 19.0 18.7 19.2 repurchase (RRP) deals Total loans with RRP 17.9 18.7 18.3 17.4 16.0 Seasonally adjusted data Total loans net of RRP 1.8 1.7 1.4 1.7 1.1 Total loans with RRP 0.8 1.4 1.9 3.3 0.4 NOTE: The July figures were revised. - Accelerating for the fourth straight month, the liquidity growth was driven mainly by demand for credit and remained consistent with the central bank's prevailing outlook for inflation and economic activity, it said in a statement. - Production loans, comprising 88.5 percent of the combined loan portfolio of universal and commercial banks, grew 19.5 percent in August from a year earlier, accelerating from the previous month's 18.9 percent rise. - Consumer loan growth quickened to 22.8 percent from 22.3 percent in July. (Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)