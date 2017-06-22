FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Philippine c.bank cuts 2017 inflation forecast, retains 2018 view
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 22, 2017 / 8:35 AM / 2 months ago

Philippine c.bank cuts 2017 inflation forecast, retains 2018 view

1 Min Read

MANILA, June 22 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank on Thursday cut its inflation forecast for this year, saying it sees a tamer pace in consumer price increases and one still within the target of the monetary authority.

Inflation is now forecast to average 3.1 percent in 2017, from 3.4 percent previously.

"It will be lower on a monthly path. In fact even the peak period of August and September, the expected monthly inflation for those two months will be lower compared to what we projected in May," central bank deputy governor Diwa Guinigundo told a news conference.

For 2018, the average forecast was kept at 3.0 percent. The central bank also sees inflation averaging 3.0 percent in 2019.

The central bank, which has a 2-4 percent inflation target for this year and next, kept its benchmark interest rate steady at 3.0 percent on Thursday, as expected. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico dela Cruz; Writing by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.