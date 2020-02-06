Philippine c.bank cuts policy rate by 25 bps, as expected

MANILA, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank trimmed its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 3.75% on Thursday as expected, the fourth such move since it started unwinding policy tightening last year to support growth.

Nine of 11 economists in a Reuters poll predicted a 25-point cut, with the two dissenters forecasting no change in policy rates.

Inflation accelerated to an eight-month high in January at 2.9%, but was still inside the central bank’s target range of 2%-4%. (Reporting by Karen Lema and Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Alex Richardson)