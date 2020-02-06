Financials
February 6, 2020 / 8:06 AM / Updated an hour ago

Philippine c.bank cuts policy rate by 25 bps, as expected

1 Min Read

MANILA, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank trimmed its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 3.75% on Thursday as expected, the fourth such move since it started unwinding policy tightening last year to support growth.

Nine of 11 economists in a Reuters poll predicted a 25-point cut, with the two dissenters forecasting no change in policy rates.

Inflation accelerated to an eight-month high in January at 2.9%, but was still inside the central bank’s target range of 2%-4%. (Reporting by Karen Lema and Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Alex Richardson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below