MANILA, March 22 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank kept its benchmark interest rate steady at 3.0 percent on Thursday, as expected, and said inflation expectations had started to rise.

In a Reuters poll, seven of 11 institutions had expected the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to keep the rate steady, while four had predicted a rate hike of 25 basis points. (Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz and Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Himani Sarkar)