Asian Currency News

Philippine cbank keeps rate at record low, as expected

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, June 24 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank left its benchmark interest rate at a record low on Thursday for a fifth straight policy meeting, citing lingering downside risks to domestic economic growth.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) kept the rate on the overnight reverse repurchase facility at 2.0%, as predicted by all 11 economists in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Karen Lema; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Alex Richardson)

