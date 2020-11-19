Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Markets

Philippine c.bank unexpectedly cuts rates by 25 bps

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank unexpectedly cut policy rates by 25 basis points on Thursday, as it saw the need for further easing to shore up the sputtering economy amid a resurgence in global coronavirus cases.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) lowered the rate on the overnight reverse repurchase facility to a new low of 2.0%.

Nine of 11 economists Reuters surveyed ahead of Thursday’s policy review had expected the BSP to keep rates on hold, while two economists had projected a cut of 25 basis points.

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up