Philippine central bank keeps key rates steady, as expected

MANILA, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank left key interest rates steady on Thursday, as expected, saying current monetary policy settings remain appropriate after a series of easing measures this year to shore up the pandemic-hit economy.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) kept the rate on the overnight reverse repurchase facility at a record low of 2.0%. The rates on the overnight deposit and lending facilities were likewise kept at 1.5% and 2.5%, respectively.