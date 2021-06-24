UPDATE 2-Philippine cbank keeps interest rate at record low as COVID risks linger

* BSP keeps key rate at 2.0% for fifth meeting

MANILA, June 24 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank left its benchmark interest rate at a record low on Thursday as it sought to keep monetary policy accommodative to support the economic recovery amid heightened COVID-19 restrictions in some areas.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) kept the rate on the overnight reverse repurchase facility at 2.0% for a fifth consecutive meeting, citing lingering downside risks to growth, even as inflation has stabilised above its target band.

All 11 economists in a Reuters poll expected the central bank to keep rates at record lows. BSP cut rates by 200 basis points last year to help the economy withstand the COVID-19 fallout.

The rates on the overnight deposit and lending facilities were also held steady at 1.5% and 2.5%, respectively.

“Economic activity has improved in recent weeks, but the overall momentum of the economic recovery remains tentative as the threat of COVID-19 infections continues,” BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno told a news briefing.

“Downside risks to the inflation outlook continue to emanate from the emergence of new coronavirus variants, which could delay the easing of containment measures and temper prospects for domestic growth,” he said.

The Philippine peso was largely unchanged after the central bank decision, having fallen to its lowest level in nearly three months earlier.

Diokno reiterated the central bank would continue to support the economy for as long as necessary, adding that the inflation outlook remained “broadly balanced”.

The BSP, for now, also seemed to brush aside the implications of a possible Federal Reserve tapering, after the U.S. central bank signalled earlier-than-expected policy tightening last week.

The Philippines in May lowered its economic growth targets for this year and next after a deeper-than-expected contraction in gross domestic product in the first quarter.

A resurgence in COVID-19 infections in some parts of the Philippines prompted the government to reimpose stricter lockdown measures around the middle of this month, while some mobility curbs have been kept in place in the capital region despite new daily cases having plateaued.

The BSP slightly increased its average inflation forecast for 2021 to 4.0%, from 3.9% previously, but maintained its projection for 2022 at 3.0% and announced a 3.0% estimate for 2023.

Inflation has been stable at 4.5% for the last three months, above the central bank’s target range of 2%-4%.

“With inflation fears receding more rate cuts to support the beleaguered economy look only a few months away,” said Capital Economics’ Asia economist Alex Holmes, adding that the economy was likely still around 10% smaller than before the pandemic.

But some analysts expected the central bank to stay put.

“With price pressures fading and inflation set to slide back within target in the coming months, we expect the central bank to extend its pause for the balance of the year,” said ING economist Nicholas Mapa. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Karen Lema; Writing by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)