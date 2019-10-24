Financials
October 24, 2019 / 8:37 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Philippines c.bank announces 100 bps cut in RRR

1 Min Read

MANILA, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Philippines central bank Governor Benjamin Diokno announced on Thursday another 100 basis point cut in banks’ reserve requirement ratio that will take effect in December.

The latest cut follows a 100 bps reduction announced in September to take effect in November and a 200 phased RRR cut from May to July.

Diokno has repeatedly said the RRR ratio will be at a single digit level by the time he ends his term as governor in 2023. (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
