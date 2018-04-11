Philippine exports fall in Feb, imports extend double-digit rise

MANILA, April 11 (Reuters) - The Philippine Statistics Authority on Wednesday released preliminary data on February exports and imports: KEY DATA Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Total exports ($bln) 4.66 5.37 5.08 5.02 5.39 5.66 yr/yr chg (pct) -1.8 3.5 2.3 2.7 7.1 5.0 Electronics ($bln) 2.58 2.62 2.86 2.88 2.86 2.93 yr/yr chg (pct) 4.6 10.8 15.0 12.7 13.8 6.6 Total imports ($bln) 7.72 8.54 8.92 8.86 8.21 7.70 yr/yr chg (pct) 18.6 11.4 20.0 20.1 13.1 4.0 Electronics ($bln) 1.97 2.23 2.15 2.42 2.25 1.81 yr/yr chg (pct) 13.5 18.9 20.3 23.4 23.3 -5.7 Trade balance ($bln) -3.07 -3.16 -3.84 -3.85 -2.82 -2.08 - Exports in February fell for the first time since November 2016, down 1.8 percent to $4.66 billion from a year ago, while imports were up 18.6 percent at $7.72 billion. The January export data was revised to show an increase of 3.5 percent, compared with the previous figure that showed a growth of 0.5 percent. - The decline in exports was led by chemicals, electronic equipment and parts, and machinery and transport equipment, among others. - Top gainers in imports were miscellaneous manufactured articles, industrial machinery and equipment, transport equipment and electronics products, among others. (Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz and Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)