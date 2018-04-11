FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 11, 2018 / 1:41 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Philippine exports fall in Feb, imports extend double-digit rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    MANILA, April 11 (Reuters) - The Philippine Statistics
Authority on Wednesday released preliminary data on February
exports and imports:
        
 KEY DATA                 Feb    Jan    Dec    Nov    Oct   Sept
 Total exports ($bln)    4.66   5.37   5.08   5.02   5.39   5.66
 yr/yr chg (pct)         -1.8    3.5    2.3    2.7    7.1    5.0
 Electronics ($bln)      2.58   2.62   2.86   2.88   2.86   2.93
 yr/yr chg (pct)          4.6   10.8   15.0   12.7   13.8    6.6
                                                                
 Total imports ($bln)    7.72   8.54   8.92   8.86   8.21   7.70
 yr/yr chg (pct)         18.6   11.4   20.0   20.1   13.1    4.0
 Electronics ($bln)      1.97   2.23   2.15   2.42   2.25   1.81
 yr/yr chg (pct)         13.5   18.9   20.3   23.4   23.3   -5.7
                                                                
 Trade balance ($bln)   -3.07  -3.16  -3.84  -3.85  -2.82  -2.08
 
    - Exports in February fell for the first time since November
2016, down 1.8 percent to $4.66 billion from a year ago, while
imports were up 18.6 percent at $7.72 billion. The January
export data was revised to show an increase of 3.5 percent,
compared with the previous figure that showed a growth of 0.5
percent.
    - The decline in exports was led by chemicals, electronic
equipment and parts, and machinery and transport equipment,
among others.
    - Top gainers in imports were miscellaneous manufactured
articles, industrial machinery and equipment, transport
equipment and electronics products, among others.

 (Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz and Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing
by Subhranshu Sahu)
