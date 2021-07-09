Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Philippine exports post double-digit growth for third month

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, July 9 (Reuters) - Philippine merchandise exports in May grew 29.8% from a year earlier, marking the third straight month of double-digit growth, but imports grew faster at 47.7%, government data on Friday showed.

Exports in May were valued at $5.89 billion, while imports totalled $8.65 billion, yielding a trade deficit of $2.76 billion, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz Editing by Ed Davies

