Philippines posts first monthly growth in exports in 7 months

MANILA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Philippine exports grew 2.2% in September from a year earlier, the first monthly rise since February, as the government gradually reopened the pandemic-hit economy, government data showed on Wednesday.

Imports shrank 16.5%, the weakest pace since February.

The Southeast Asia country recorded total exports worth $6.2 billion for September, against imports of $7.9 billion, yielding a trade deficit of $1.7 billion, the narrowest in three months, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.