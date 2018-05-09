Philippines' trade deficit narrows in March as imports slow

MANILA, May 9 (Reuters) - The Philippine Statistics Authority on Wednesday released preliminary data on March exports and imports: KEY DATA Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Total exports ($bln) 5.51 4.66 5.37 5.08 5.02 5.39 yr/yr chg (pct) -8.2 -1.8 3.5 2.3 2.7 7.1 Electronics ($bln) 3.22 2.58 2.62 2.86 2.88 2.86 yr/yr chg (pct) 6.8 4.6 10.8 15 12.7 13.8 Total imports ($bln) 8.12 7.72 8.54 8.92 8.86 8.21 yr/yr chg (pct) 0.1 18.6 11.4 20.0 20.1 13.1 Electronics ($bln) 2.22 1.97 2.23 2.15 2.42 2.25 yr/yr chg (pct) 6.7 13.5 18.9 20.3 23.4 23.3 Trade balance ($bln) -2.61 -3.07 -3.16 -3.8 -3.85 -2.82 4 - The decline in exports was led by a drop in the shipment of machinery and transport equipment, gold, coconut oil, among others. - Double digit drops in the purchases of transport equipment, industrial machinery equipment, and manufactured articles significantly slowed imports growth in March. (Reporting by Karen Lema and Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)