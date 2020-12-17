World Bank approves $900-mln funding for two Philippine projects

MANILA, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The World Bank said on Thursday its board had approved two projects worth $900 million to support the Philippines’ efforts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, improve competitiveness, and build resilience against shocks and natural disasters.

The first is a $600-million Promoting Competitiveness and Enhancing Resilience to Natural Disasters Development Policy Loan, which will support reforms to improve digital infrastructure, including a national ID project.

The second is $300-million funding for projects involving basic social services such as COVID-19 isolation facilities, improvements in water and sanitation, and construction of health stations, the bank said in a statement.

The World Bank Group is making available up to $160 billion over a 15-month period ending June 2021 to help more than 100 countries protect the poor and vulnerable, support businesses, and bolster economic recovery.

This includes $12 billion for developing countries to finance the purchase and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, it said.

The lender expects the Philippines, which before the pandemic was one of Asia’s fastest growing economies, to post a deeper-than-expected contraction of 8.1% this year due to the lockdowns and devastating typhoons. (Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz Editing by Ed Davies)