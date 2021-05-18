Philippines lowers 2021, 2022 growth targets after disappointing Q1 GDP

MANILA, May 18 (Reuters) - The Philippines has lowered its economic growth targets for this year and next after a deeper-than-expected contraction in gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter, its budget minister said on Tuesday.

This year’s GDP is expected to expand by 6.0%-7.0%, weaker than its previous target of 6.5% to 7.5%, but up from the previous year’s record contraction of 9.6%, Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado told a news conference.

Growth next year is projected at 7.0% to 9.0%, Avisado said, also down from a previous target of 8.0-10%. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Karen Lema Editing by Ed Davies)