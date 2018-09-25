FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2018 / 2:27 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Rising oil prices main worry for The Philippines -finance minister

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The finance minister of The Philippines said on Tuesday the main concern for him was the recent rise in oil prices.

“The real big impact is the fuel price...that is what is really worrying me,” said Carlos Dominguez, speaking on the sidelines of investor meetings in London. Crude oil prices hit four year highs on Tuesday.

Dominguez also said he expected the country to issue $2 billion of hard-currency denominated bonds with a maturity of 10 years around October. (Reporting by Marc Jones, writing by Karin Strohecker, editing by Jamie McGeever)

