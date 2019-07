SINGAPORE, July 22 (Reuters) -

* Philippines’ AGP International Holdings Pte Ltd (AG&P) said on Monday it had sold a minority stake to Osaka Gas and Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) for $100 million

* The funds will be invested in AG&P’s city gas distribution and liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminals in countries such as India, the company said in a statement (Reporting by Florence Tan and Jessica Jaganathan)