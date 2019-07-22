UPDATE 1-LNG company AGP gets $100 mln investment from Osaka Gas, JBIC

(Adds details)

SINGAPORE, July 22 (Reuters) -

* Singapore-based AGP International Holdings Pte Ltd (AG&P) said on Monday it had sold a minority stake to Osaka Gas and Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) for $100 million

* The funds will be invested in AG&P’s city gas distribution and liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminals in countries such as India, the company, part of the Philippines’ infrastructure group AG&P, said in a statement

* “AG&P is aggressively developing LNG and gas related projects in LNG emerging markets including the ones in Southeast Asia,” the company said

* The deal will enable Osaka Gas to expand its LNG businesses in emerging markets with AG&P, the companies said (Reporting by Florence Tan and Jessica Jaganathan)