Excelerate given go ahead for floating LNG terminal in Philippines

Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) company Excelerate Energy will proceed with its floating LNG import terminal project, Luzon LNG, after receiving the go ahead from the Philippines.

“Excelerate will develop, design, permit, construct, finance, and operate the terminal,” the company said after reporting that it had received notice to proceed from the Philippines government. It will also arrange the supply of LNG to the terminal.