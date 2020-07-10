Regulatory News - Americas
July 10, 2020 / 7:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

Philippines' lower house committee rejects ABS-CBN's franchise renewal

1 Min Read

MANILA, July 10 (Reuters) - A Philippine lower house committee on Friday rejected a request for a 25-year extension of the broadcast franchise of ABS-CBN Corp, a move that will ensure the media conglomerate that has angered President Rodrigo Duterte will stay off air.

Philippine lawmakers voted against a bill that would have given a license to the media group, whose congressional franchise expired on May 4.

The telecom regulator ordered ABS-CBN and its dozens of radio and television stations to cease operations on May 5.

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Ed Davies

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
