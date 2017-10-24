Philippine government panel recommends lifting ban on open pit mining

MANILA, Oct 24 (Reuters) - A Philippine government panel on Tuesday recommended lifting the ban on open pit mining, a policy implemented this year by the previous environment minister and supported by President Rodrigo Duterte.

The Mining Industry Coordinating Council, after a meeting, said in a statement that a majority of the members of the panel voted to recommend that the Department of Environment and Natural Resources “lift the ban on open pit mining provided that mining laws, rules and regulations are strictly enforced.”