Philippine lawmakers confirm appointment of environment minister Cimatu - senator
October 4, 2017 / 6:00 AM / 17 days ago

Philippine lawmakers confirm appointment of environment minister Cimatu - senator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Philippine lawmakers on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu, a senator who is a member of the appointments committee said.

“Yes, he’s confirmed,” Senator Cynthia Villar told Reuters, when asked on the outcome of voting by lawmakers shortly after Cimatu’s confirmation hearing.

Cimatu, a former soldier, was appointed by President Rodrigo Duterte in May to replace Regina Lopez, an environmentalist who led a mining crackdown that forced the closure or suspension of half of the mines in the world’s top nickel ore supplier.

Lopez failed to win congressional confirmation after spending 10 months in office. (Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Writing by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

