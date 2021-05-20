Philippine mines bureau head expects lifting of open-pit mining ban soon

MANILA, May 20 (Reuters) - The head of the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) in the Philippines on Thursday told Reuters he expected a four-year-old ban on open-pit mining to be lifted soon and for the government to issue an administrative order.

The government imposed the ban in 2017, when the environment and natural resources ministry, which oversees mining, was led by an anti-mining advocate who had blamed the sector for extensive environmental damage.

“I can’t speculate (when it will be issued), but I hope soon,” MGB Director Wilfredo Moncano said. “The constitution and the Mining Act do not prohibit open-pit mining. So, why not lift the ban?” (Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Martin Petty)