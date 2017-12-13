FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippine lawmakers approve 1-yr extension of martial law in south
December 13, 2017 / 5:44 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Philippine lawmakers approve 1-yr extension of martial law in south

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - A joint session of the Philippine Congress on Wednesday approved a one-year extension of martial law on the southern island of Mindanao, backing a move by President Rodrigo Duterte to tackle Muslim extremists.

Security officials had earlier told Congress militants loyal to Islamic State were regrouping and recruiting young fighters to launch attacks in the region of 22 million people, home to the country’s Muslim minority.

Opponents had said one year was excessive and the measure did not satisfy a constitutional requirement for a rebellion to be taking place. (Reporting by Martin Petty and Karen Lema; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

