AMSTERDAM, April 26 (Reuters) - Philips Lighting, the world’s largest lighting maker, on Thursday reported lower-than-expected first quarter core earnings of 106 million euros ($129 million), on falling sales and margins.

Analysts polled for Reuters had seen adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, and amortisation (EBITA) of 129 million euros, up from 127 million euros in the first quarter of 2017.