Philips Lighting Q3 operating profit rises marginally
October 19, 2017 / 5:18 AM / 2 days ago

Philips Lighting Q3 operating profit rises marginally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Philips Lighting, the largest maker of lights globally, reported a marginal rise in core operating profit for the third quarter on Thursday, in line with expectations.

Earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) were at 176 million euros ($207 million), the company said, down from 175 million euros in the same period a year ago, and in line with average estimate of analysts polled by Reuters. ($1 = 0.8473 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

