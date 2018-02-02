FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2018 / 6:27 AM / in 2 hours

Philips Lighting Q4 earnings beat estimates on cost cutting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Philips Lighting, the world’s largest maker of lights, reported better-than-expected core fourth-quarter earnings on Friday, underpinned by cost-cutting and lower research and development expenses.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, and amortisation (EBITA) came in at 207 million euros ($258.67 million), the company said, compared with 188 million euros a year ago. Analysts polled for Reuters had seen EBITA at 198 million euros.

$1 = 0.8003 euros Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

