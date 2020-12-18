Philips buys U.S. cardiac care company BioTelemetry in $2.8 bln deal

AMSTERDAM, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Dutch health technology company Philips said on Friday it had agreed to acquire U.S. cardiac diagnostics and monitoring firm BioTelemetry in a deal which values the company at $2.8 billion.

Philips said it offered $72 per outstanding BioTelemetry share in cash, a 16.5% premium on the stock’s closing price on Thursday.

It expects to complete the acquisition in the first quarter of 2021. (Reporting by Bart Meijer; editing by David Evans)