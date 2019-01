AMSTERDAM, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Dutch health technology company Philips said on Thursday it plans to close its only factory in Britain, in Glemsford, North Suffolk, in 2020, with the loss of around 400 jobs.

The move is part of a push by Philips to reduce its manufacturing sites worldwide to 30 from 50, and has no direct link with Britain’s decision to leave the European Union, a spokesman said.