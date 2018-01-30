Philips delivers on sales growth as order intake rises

AMSTERDAM, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Dutch health technology company Philips on Tuesday said its fourth-quarter sales grew 5 percent to 5.3 billion euros ($6.55 billion), buoyed by a rise in orders.

The company’s intake of orders increased by 7 percent, and the sales growth was in line with the expectations of analysts polled for Reuters.

Philips said its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) rose 9 percent in the fourth quarter, to 884 million euros.